Three hospitalized after two-car crash near rural Kingston

Three people were hospitalized with injuries Friday night due to a two-vehicle crash south of rural Kingston, which shut the roadway down for several hours, authorities said.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash at Glidden Road and Base Line Road in Kingston around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Though all people inside the two vehicles were conscious and alert, they suffered injuries and needed to be extricated by first responders, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A 39-year-old Sycamore woman was driving east on Base Line Road in a Chevy Silverado when she allegedly disregarded the stop sign at the Glidden Road intersection, causing a collision, authorities said.

The Silverado then crashed into a Honda CR-V driven by a 76-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, both from Poplar Grove, according to a new release.

The Honda had been traveling southbound on Glidden Road. The crash caused both vehicles to end up in a southeast ditch near the intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the crash site.

The Poplar Grove man and woman were taken by Genoa-Kingston paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. The Sycamore woman was taken by Kirkland paramedics to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford. All involved wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according tot he sheriff’s office.

The Sycamore woman was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for disobeying a stop sign and driving too fast for the conditions.

A late winter snow fell Friday night. While accumulation was not significant, the precipitation and temperature drop caused slick road conditions in some areas, including rural roadways, the sheriff’s office reported. Kingston Police Department announced the roadway was closed due to the crash. Motorists were asked to avoid the area around 6:38 p.m. Friday. Kingston police said the road is likely to be shut down “for a while.”

The roadway was cleared and reopened later Friday night, authorities said.