Hinckley-Big Rock teacher named Golden Apple Award finalist

HINCKLEY – An early childhood educator at Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary School has been named among the finalists for a state award that will give recipients $5,000 in cash and free classes at Northwestern University.

Out of more than 600 nominees, Tamara Reddington, 48, a pre-kindergarten teacher who runs a classroom including students with special needs, has one chance out of three of winning the 2024 Golden Apple Awards. The prestigious title is one of the top awards for Illinois educators.

Reddington said it’s all thanks to the paraprofessionals who work with her in their classroom: Sharri Hane and Michelle Hansen.

“It really touches me because the two paraprofessionals that work in my classroom are the people who nominated me. And I love watching them work every day and they are just, they just have such big hearts,” Reddington said. “The way they work things and the way they are so nurturing and helping each student. I treasure them so much, and so then to be nominated by these two people, it is really touching to me.”

Reddington spent 18 years as a teacher at private, Christian preschools in Ohio and then put her career on hold to raise her youngest son after he was diagnosed with autism. That led to a transformative journey, she said.

Three years ago, after learning the unique set of skills needed to be an impactful special education teacher, Reddington returned to the classroom as an educator in a blended setting – an education space that is inclusive to students with and without neurodivergent behaviors, she said.

“I really love the blended program and I feel like it’s how we should do things all the way through all of the grade levels,” Reddington said. “Right now, in the state of Illinois we’re doing it mostly with preschoolers and preschool classrooms, but my hope is that we see it all the way through, where there are either team teaching with a special needs teacher along with co-teaching, along with the educator or, more education for the teachers in the area of special needs.”

Reddington’s one of 30 educators from across Illinois named a finalist for the 39th annual Golden Apple Awards. Ten finalists will take the top title.

Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Awards board of directors, said nominees are considered for a variety of teaching educational methods. Nominees are assessed on their ability to provide a reflection of the world to students in their classroom while also providing opportunities for students to see self-representation in the lessons.

“We look at those who have a growth mindset, so they believe that both students can continue to learn regardless of where they are right now. And I will say that she [Reddington] does a lot with a blended classroom, so she incorporates special needs students and ‘regular-ed’ students together in her classroom, and so that’s part of what we look for,” Mather said. “And then we just look for those who are professionals who are going to help make the profession better.”

Mather said Martin “Mike” Koldyke, a life trustee of Northwestern University, created the award alongside his wife Patricia Koldyke in 1985 after watching award shows for television and movie actors.

Mather said he thinks the Koldykes had a point when they started a special award for teachers nearly 40 years ago. Mather said he believes its especially important to highlight teachers since Illinois faces a shortage crisis.

“Teachers are the ones who make every other profession possible. Without great teachers you do not have other great teachers, you don’t have doctors, you don’t have attorneys, you don’t have great construction workers, you don’t have plumbers, you just, you don’t have anything else unless you have great teachers,” Mather said. “They are the fabric of our society and we need more.”