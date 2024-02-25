February 24, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Learn all things charcuterie at tasting event hosted by DeKalb’s Class VI owner

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a charcuterie demonstration and tasting before its after-hours concert featuring classical guitarist Peter Fletcher.

The event will be at 5:15 p.m. March 2 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the event is free.

Patrons can learn about charcuterie-assembling techniques from Tom Sherman, a Class VI wine bar employee. Attendees also will be able to try charcuterie samples and ask questions.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fletcher will perform his “Music of Four Centuries” solo repertoire. No registration is required to attend.

Charcuterie samples will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

Have a Question about this Daily Chronicle article?