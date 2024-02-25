Learn all things charcuterie at tasting event hosted by DeKalb’s Class VI owner

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a charcuterie demonstration and tasting before its after-hours concert featuring classical guitarist Peter Fletcher.

The event will be at 5:15 p.m. March 2 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the event is free.

Patrons can learn about charcuterie-assembling techniques from Tom Sherman, a Class VI wine bar employee. Attendees also will be able to try charcuterie samples and ask questions.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fletcher will perform his “Music of Four Centuries” solo repertoire. No registration is required to attend.

Charcuterie samples will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.