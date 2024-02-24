DeKalb Alderman John Walker to hold Ward 7 meeting in March

DeKalb Ward 7 Alderman John Walker speaks in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at a Ward 7 meeting held at the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents who live in the 7th Ward will have a chance to speak directly with their Alderman, John Walker, about community issues at an upcoming public meeting in March.

The ward meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Rock Covenant Church, 1930 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The meeting will include discussion on DeKalb-centric issues, opportunities and concerns, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

Walker will provide opening remarks. Time also will be allotted for resident comment. Attendees are welcome to record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.