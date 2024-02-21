Telephone scam making rounds, warns DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DeKalb County residents should be on alert for a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a deputy from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office issued an alert on its social media page Tuesday warning community members about the false phone calls.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that people are receiving a phone call from 815-324-0261 saying they are from the Sheriff’s Office, without giving their name, and asking the people to call the number back,” authorities wrote on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. “This is not the phone number for the Sheriff’s Office and it is not associated with any deputy who works here.”

If anyone receives such a phone message, they’re encouraged to delete the message and block the phone number, authorities said.

If anyone has mistakenly replied to the message and is worried their personal or financial information may have been compromised, they’re asked to call the non-emergency number at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 815-895-2155 to file a report.