New Sandwich Education Foundation Plan to aid Sandwich District 430 students

SYCAMORE – A new plan recently was announced by the DeKalb County Community Foundation to help provide unrestricted financial aid to the Sandwich Education Foundation for District 430 students.

District 430 students will benefit directly from the newly created fund, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“Our goal with this Fund is to ensure future funding to benefit Sandwich students,” Sandwich Education Foundation representative Jeanette Wright said in a news release. “The new Fund also provides gap funding if there are unexpected situations when we cannot hold our annual fundraisers (e.g., COVID-19). Our spring fundraisers typically generate the majority of our funding.”

The Sandwich Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1994 to supplement and enhance educational opportunities for Sandwich School District 430 students. The board of trustees contains teachers, parents and community members who volunteer their time to help support and enrich our schools, according to a news release.

The Education Foundation holds fundraisers yearly to raise money for grants and scholarships. Grants are awarded for projects and items not supported in the regular school district budget.

Past grants have funded math manipulatives, adaptive gardening tools, after-school plays, art programs, classroom technology, library and classroom books, preschool play equipment and more. In addition to grant support, the Education Foundation provides two annual scholarships to graduating seniors.

“We are honored to partner with the Sandwich Education Foundation by managing their Fund,” Dan Templin, community foundation executive director, said in a news release. “Their role in supporting education in the Sandwich School District is vital and is evident in the support they receive from the community.”

Donations to the Sandwich Education Foundation Fund can be sent directly to the Sandwich Education Foundation, P.O. Box 44, Sandwich, IL 60548.

For questions or to start your own charitable fund at the Community Foundation, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.