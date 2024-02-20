Sycamore chamber names 2023 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award recipient

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Ed Kuhn of Sycamore as the recipient of the Chamber’s 2023 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award.

“This award honors individuals who achieve the highest level of professional accomplishment, excel in their chosen field and, most importantly, have dedicated their time, energy and resources to enhance the quality of life in Sycamore,” Sycamore Chamber Executive Director Rose Treml said. “Ed Kuhn has done that and more.”

Treml said Kuhn exemplifies an outstanding citizen.

“The lives of our community members are better and richer because of the contributions of Clifford Danielson, Ed Kuhn and the many individuals who have received this award in the past,” she said. “When the Danielson award was created, I believe they had people like Ed in mind.”

Sycamore business owner Joel Barczak, who owns Blumen Gardens, nominated Kuhn.

“Ed has contributed to the quality of life in Sycamore by being a doer,” Barczak said in a news release. “He is involved with such a wide range of groups, making his impact wide. Ed doesn’t just talk about it; he rolls up his sleeves and get things done. His positivity and attitude are always present whenever and whatever he does. I cannot think of a more committed and determined individual dedicated to his community.”

Kuhn has many years of involvement with the Sycamore Lions Club, has been active member at St. Mary’s Church in Sycamore, a volunteer for the Goodfellows organization, and helped with efforts to aid Wally Thurow after Hurricane Katrina, to name a few.

“Ed is the ‘go-to guy’ if you need to get something done,” previous Clifford Danielson award recipient Tom Doty said. “He is extremely humble and passionate about Sycamore. Ed made time for his community by serving on multiple clubs and committees. He has completed endless duties to make Sycamore a better place to work and live.”

The award is named after Cliff Danielson, who was president and chairman of the National Bank and Trust Co. and was active in the community for almost 70 years.

Nominees must be Sycamore residents or people who have enhanced life in Sycamore and have 10 years of leadership in civic activities.

Previous recipients are Herold “Red” Johnson, Hays Knodle, Bob Wildenradt, Joe Bussone, Peter Johnson, David Juday, Max Brantner, Marjorie Danielson, Dr. John Ovitz, Michael Cullen, Dean Copple, Dr. Robert Hammon, Russ and Berni Schelkopf, John Kroos, Yvonne Johnson, John Boies, Dr. Bill Nicklas, Tom and Joan Fenstermaker, Bruce Griffith, Ken Mundy, Beth and Richard Willey, Robert Boey, Tim Suter, Joel Barczak, Mike Larson, John Ward, Gary Evans, Kathy Countryman and Doty.

“Ed Kuhn clearly shares the same vision that Clifford Danielson had many years ago – that if community leaders share their passion, devote their time and dedicate their career to enhance the quality of life in Sycamore, we all would benefit,” Treml said. “We are proud to be honoring him at our 2024 annual meeting.”

Kuhn will be honored and acknowledged at the Sycamore chamber’s 107th annual meeting Thursday, March 7. The lunch meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall.

All are invited to attend but reservations are required.

Call the Chamber at 815-895-3456 to make a reservation. Reservations must be made by March 1.