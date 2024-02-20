DeKalb library to host candle making workshop Feb. 21

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn how to make candles.

The workshop is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Participants can learn how to decorate a candle holder, melt wax, and add dye. Supplies will be provided. The candles may need time to cure. Attendees will receive an email or phone call to pick up their candles. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.