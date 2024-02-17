February 17, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

NIU women win at Eastern Michigan while men fall at Kent State

By Shaw Local News Network
NIU Huskies logo

NIU logo

Women’s basketball

NIU 61, Eastern Michigan 52: At Ypsilanti, Michigan, Sidney McCrea scored 18 points and had a career-best six assists to power the Huskies to a road win.

“It was a great team effort today,” NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said. “When it became a possession-for-possession game in the fourth quarter, we made the plays we needed and made some big free throws down the stretch and got stops.”

Laura Nickel set season-highs with 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Brooke Stonebraker posted her third consecutive double-double with 10 points and tied for the game-high in rebounds with 13.

NIU (12-12, 5-7 MAC) opened the game on a 14-2 run, highlighted by a 9-0 stretch over 2:39, with a Kortney Drake 3-pointer putting the Huskies up 12 at the 5:16 mark of the first.

The Huskies led as much as 31-13, but the Eagles (6-17, 2-10) took their first lead at 40-38 at the end of the third quarter. McCrea made a 3 with 4:39 left to put the Huskies back in front 51-48, a lead NIU would not relinquish.

“Sidney doesn’t shy away from the big moment,” Carlsen said. “When it comes down to crunch time she is someone we can rely [on] down the stretch in so many different ways.”

After a Tayra Eke layup made the score 51-50, NIU went on an 8-0 run over 2:30 to take a 59-50 lead with 0:32 seconds left. The Huskies were 10 for 10 from the free-throw line in the game, with eight of those coming in the last 2:29 of regulation.

Men’s basketball

Kent State 85, NIU 47: At Kent, Ohio, The Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6) shot 56% from the floor to dispatch the Huskies.

Ethan Butler scored a team-high and career-best 17 points to go with five rebounds. After missing two games, David Coit added 14 for NIU (9-16, 3-9).

Have a Question about this Daily Chronicle article?