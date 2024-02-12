Sycamore library group accepting book sale donations

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library is accepting donations for its ongoing and upcoming book sales.

The donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Sycamore Public Library’s front entrance, 103 E. State St.

Items accepted include gently used hardcover and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, LPs and audiobooks. Textbooks, audiocassettes, magazines, encyclopedias, VHS tapes, or items with mold or mildew will not be allowed. The group’s upcoming book sales will be held April 5 and 6, Sept. 27 and 28, and Dec. 7.

Tax receipts will be provided. The donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Attendees can schedule drop-off appointments. To schedule an appointment, call 815-895-2500, ext. 204.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.