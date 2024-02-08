Learn more about the chemistry of candy at this family-friendly DeKalb event

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Ever wanted to learn more about the chemistry of candy? A family-friendly event this month in DeKalb will feature a chance for children to see for themselves.

The program is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the Story and Activity Room.

The program is free and intended for children, according to a news release.

Attendees can inflate balloons, separate candy color dyes, and predict and test which candy bars float or sink. Children ages seven and under will require adult assistance. Due to the program being limited to 30 children, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.