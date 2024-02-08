Chinese New Year celebration set for Feb. 17 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb area residents are invited to help ring in the Chinese New Year this month.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the Story and Activity Room.

The program is free and intended for children, according to a news release.

Attendees can participate in hands-on activities such as making a paper lantern and a dragon hat. The activities will be led by Linda Ma. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.