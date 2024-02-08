February 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Chinese New Year celebration set for Feb. 17 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb area residents are invited to help ring in the Chinese New Year this month.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the Story and Activity Room.

The program is free and intended for children, according to a news release.

Attendees can participate in hands-on activities such as making a paper lantern and a dragon hat. The activities will be led by Linda Ma. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

