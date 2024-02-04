Letter: Community helped Goodfellows give over 1,100 DeKalb County children clothing this season

To the Editor:

With the conclusion of another holiday season and the year’s total count in for our most recent Goodfellows season, we want to say thank you to the generous community we live in.

We were able to provide gifts of new clothing to 1,111 local children this past season, but only because of the support shown by so many. As the need continues to rise, so too does the level of giving, both in talents and treasures.

We’d like to give special recognition to the following for going above and beyond in supporting our efforts: Chris and Shannon Mitchell, owners of MVPs for hosting our annual Office Party fundraiser at the Regale Center in early December; Target for providing dedicated cashiers on our shopping nights; Blumen Gardens for always opening their doors for wrapping and distribution on Christmas Eve; Blackhawk Moving and Storage for providing the pods to store our gifts in; all the generous businesses and individuals in our community who donated door prizes and food for our fundraising event at the Regale Center; and the HUNDREDS of community volunteers who assisted in shopping, wrapping gifts, and in gift delivery on Christmas Eve morning.

You are all Goodfellows. We could not do this project without your help.

We look forward to the 2024 yearly event with our friends in this wonderful community. “Like” us on Facebook or check our webpage, goodfellowscharity.org for more information on how you can help with our efforts.

With our sincere gratitude,

The Goodfellows of DeKalb/Sycamore