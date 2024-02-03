Former Federal Bureau of Prisons worker from Kingston charged with having materials depicting child sex abuse

Joe D. Reamy Jr., 50, is charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography, including two Class X, six Class 2 and two Class 3 felonies. If convicted of the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Kingston man who worked for 18 years as an intake worker with the Federal Bureau of Prisons is facing criminal charges after police said they found multiple digital files on his computer and phone depicting child sexual abuse, according to court records.

Joe D. Reamy Jr., 50, is charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography, including two Class X, six Class 2 and two Class 3 felonies. If convicted of the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 7 that reported multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children were uploaded to a social media platform, according to DeKalb County court records.

During a police investigation by the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the social media account linked to the photos using a warrant. They found three videos and two photos depicting children being sexually abused, according to court records.

Investigators alleged that the social media account belongs to Reamy.

Prosecutor Suzanne Collins of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office told the court this week that the social media platform was Kik, a messaging and chat app.

Collins alleged that Reamy also had messaged another Kik user on the platform to ask about a female minor.

A motion to deny pretrial release to Reamy was filed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office Jan. 31. That request was denied Wednesday by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen, however, according to court records.

Prosecutors had argued that Reamy’s release would pose a threat to the community.

“Judge, in this case the internet is everywhere,” Collins said according to a court transcript of the Wednesday hearing. “If we put the defendant on the honor system that he’s not going to disseminate more of this garbage, he can get to the internet if he’s released from custody.”

Deputies also searched Reamy’s home and allegedly found three more videos depicting children being sexually abused on Reamy’s cellphone, according to court records.

Two of those videos were disseminated by text messages on Reamy’s phone, police alleged in court documents filed Jan. 30.

During an interview with investigators, Reamy allegedly admitted to having the files and admitted to sending two videos via text message, according to court records.

Collins also argued that based on his Kik messages, Reamy had been “encouraging others” to commit similar actions of dissemination, according to court records.

Reamy was represented by Michelle Dietrich of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office in his first court appearance Wednesday, records show.

Dietrich argued that Reamy’s allegations did not include any complaints about violent or “assaultive” behavior, and said her client was not accused of creating the images or videos himself.

She argued that Pedersen could extend strict stipulations on Reamy if he were released.

Reamy worked for 18 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons as an intake worker in Texas before his retirement, Dietrich said. She said he also is a veteran.

“The fact that the defendant doesn’t have any criminal history does not make him any less dangerous, and the fact that he worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons means that he knows better – he knows he shouldn’t be disseminating this,” Collins said.

In his ruling, Pedersen cited Reamy’s lack of criminal history and ordered Reamy’s release under pretrial supervision.

Reamy also was ordered to be placed on an electronic monitoring device, have no contact with minors, prohibited from accessing the internet and prohibited from going to public places that have access to the internet such as libraries, according to court records.

Reamy was ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 9 a.m. March 5 in front of Judge Marcy Buick.