Sycamore woman allegedly stole $90K from Sycamore Music Boosters Club for alcohol, gambling

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore woman has been charged with stealing about $90,000 from the Sycamore Music Boosters Club while she was its treasurer between 2017 and 2023 and using the funds for gambling and to buy alcohol, according to court records.

Deborah J. Baugus, 50, has been charged with theft, a class 2 felony. If convicted, she could face up to seven in prison.

Prosecutors allege Baugus, while in her role as Booster Club treasurer, siphoned off thousands of dollars from the nonprofit through cash withdrawals from the Club’s bank account, according to a Sycamore police synopsis filed in DeKalb County court Dec. 8. Baugus then allegedly used those funds, “roughly $90,000″ over the course of six years to pay for alcohol and gambling, records allege.

The Sycamore Music Boosters issued a statement about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, announcing the criminal charges. The club’s statement, put out by its President Jenelle Robers, said it reported the missing funds to police as soon as it was made aware and cooperated with authorities.

“The Sycamore Music Boosters has no further comment as this is an ongoing legal matter. The Sycamore Music Boosters Board of Directors will continue to provide vital support to music programs despite this setback.”

A warrant for Baugus’ arrest was filed Dec. 8 in DeKalb County court. She was not arrested until Jan. 4, however, records show.

Baugus was arrested while in Geneva by a Geneva police officer during a traffic stop after the officer discovered the warrant, according to the Geneva Police Department. Baugus, who is not facing any charges in Geneva, was released by Geneva police with an order to appear in court. She had her first appearance in DeKalb County court Jan. 8, according to court records.

In the time since, Baugus has unsuccessfully appealed to Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick to allow for her to leave the country to vacation in Mexico, with her lawyer arguing she was not a flight risk. Buick denied that request Jan. 11, records show.

When reached Wednesday morning, Baugus’ defense lawyer, Yorkville-based attorney Daniel Transier, declined further comment to Shaw Local News Network.

Music Booster Club funds are solicited from the public, through grants pursued by the Club and often from parents of students who participate in Sycamore School District 427 music programming. The school district does not provide any funds to the Club. Club members are volunteers and not district employees.

Audit leads to theft charges

Sycamore police began investigating the allegations of theft on July 15, 2023, after a witness came forward to file a police report alleging that Baugus had misappropriated the funds.

Baugus was treasurer of the Music Boosters Club from June 2017 until she left the role to her successor in May 2023, according to court records.

The witness told police that Baugus came to their house and confessed to the theft and falsifying her treasurer’s report. The witness also told police Baugus said she “spent the money on alcohol and gambling,” court records allege. When the witness asked Baugus why she stole the money, Baugus allegedly told the witness “it was because there was no one to stop her,” according to court records.

Baugus also allegedly told the witness she began taking money from the Music Boosters’ bank account prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “the thefts got worse following it,” records state.

After the police report was filed with the Sycamore Police Department, the booster club’s new treasurer conducted an audit of the Music Boosters bank account, police wrote in court records. The audit discovered that about $85,000 to $90,000 was missing from the bank account.

The club’s bank account should have had a balance of $107,781.97 according to the audit. The bank account instead showed funds totaling $23,027.67 as of 2023, however, court records state.

During the monthslong investigation, Sycamore police discovered that Old National Bank – formerly First MidWest Bank – showed multiple cash withdrawals from the account, each with Baugus’ signature.

Police said the total amount of withdrawals – minus about $3,000 withdrawn for the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Craft Fair – totaled about $83,000 but they believe additional funds which aren’t as easily tracked are missing, court records allege.

Sycamore police wrote they had trouble contacting Baugus during their investigation.

“Multiple attempts were made to contact Baugus, however all were unsuccessful,” police wrote in court records filed Dec. 8. “[Officer] later received a call from her attorney who had advised her not to speak with officers.”

Sycamore School District 427 officials released a statement to district families about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday saying they’re aware of Baugus’ charges. Officials said while the Booster Club operates separately from the district, the district is “committed to working with the Music Boosters as needed.”

“As a district, we are saddened and disappointed by the alleged actions of theft from the Music Boosters. The Music Boosters have done so much to support our students and our music program over the years,” Superintendent Steve Wilder said in a statement.

Baugus, who was indicted Jan. 22, is due back in court for a status hearing at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 27.

This story was updated at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 31, 2024 with a statement from the Sycamore Music Boosters Club. Another update was made at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 31, 2024 with comment from the Sycamore Community School District 427. Additional updates are possible.