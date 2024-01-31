Martin Ledbetter leads HBR to Little Ten Tournament win: Daily Chronicle roundup for Tuesday, January 30

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 68, IMSA 52: At Somonauk on Tuesday, Martin Ledbetter had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to help the Royals pick up a Little Ten Tournament quarterfinal victory.

Austin Albus had 16 points and six rebounds and Alex Casanas scored 11. The third-seeded Royals will face second-seeded Earlville in the championship semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 50, Hiawatha 40: At Hebron, Delaney Wood had 21 points, and Brooklyn Rylko added eight, but the Hawks fell in nonconference action.

Waubonsie Valley 56, DeKalb 33: At DeKalb, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in DuPage Valley Conference play.

Men’s basketball

Central Michigan 84, Northern Illinois 77 (2OT): At Mount Pleasant, Xavier Amos put 25 on the board, and Zarique Nutter had 23, but the Huskies came up short in double-overtime of a Mid-American Conference loss. David Coit scored 15 points, and Harvin Ibarguen had 11 rebounds.

The Huskies were 16 of 25 on free throws for the night.