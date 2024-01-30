New Peruvian restaurant Pacha Mama to open in Sycamore

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A new Peruvian restaurant is expected to open in Sycamore this spring, its owners recently announced.

Pacha Mama will offer “fresh, authentic Peruvian flavors” to the Sycamore area and greater DeKalb County, according to the business’ Facebook page.

“We’re very excited to bring out food and culture to everyone,” business staff wrote in a social media post Sunday night.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, delivery and take out options for patrons, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Restaurant staff were not available for comment Monday.

Pacha Mama is expected to open sometime in April, according to the business.