Authorities respond to car fire north of Genoa

DeKalb County emergency crews responded to a fully engulfed car on fire north of Genoa Monday evening, authorities said.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Belvidere, did not report injuries and refused transportation to a hospital, according to a Tuesday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics with the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department responded to a report of the car on fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday on Genoa Road north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kingston Township.

The man had been driving southbound from Belvidere in a Chevrolet Sedan when he crossed the railroad north of Cherry Valley Road.

The man told police he smelled burning and saw smoke coming from his engine. He pulled the car over, got out of the vehicle, saw flames and called 911, according to the news release.

The man was picked up from the scene by a family member, while his vehicle was towed.