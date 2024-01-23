Rollover crash in Somonauk Township sends one to Valley West Hospital

SOMONAUK – One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital after a rollover crash in Somonauk Township during commuting hours Tuesday morning, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over crash on Chicago Road, west of Somonauk Road, at 7:43 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 2019 Hyundai Sedan on its roof in the south ditch.

Only the driver of the Hyundai was involved in the single-car rollover crash Tuesday morning, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

“She was wearing her seatbelt, so that’s good because obviously that could, when your vehicle rolls over, prevent you from jostling around in the vehicle even further. I mean, a rollover is going to be serious anyway,” Sullivan said. “Seatbelts are very important. So it is good that she was wearing her seatbelt, and without that seatbelt injuries could have been much more severe, I’m sure.”

All airbags in the sedan deployed during the crash, and the driver of the vehicle – 37-year-old Mendota woman – did not suffer any notable injuries, according to the release. However, the woman elected to be taken to Valley West Hospital following the crash.

“I don’t believe there was any indication of injuries, significant injuries at the time, but obviously since your vehicle rolled to be checked up by the [emergency medical services] is always a good thing,” Sullivan said.

After an investigation, it was determined the driver lost control of her vehicle on an ice covered roadway while traveling east on Chicago Road, west of Somonauk road. Her Hyundai flipped after it slid into the ditch on the south side of the roadway.

DeKalb-based Lovetts towing removed the 5-year-old car from the ditch. Although there were a handful of calls for help regarding cars stuck in snow swept ditches, Sullivan said his office never closed any roadways Tuesday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have the same luck. Plank Road briefly was closed in Kane County Tuesday morning to facilitate the removal of vehicles, Sullivan said.

“I think, the county roads or the state highways were in really decent shape for out in DeKalb County. I know in Kane County they had some more, maybe I guess more roadway problems than we encountered, but the [DeKalb County] Highway Department did a great job getting salt out last night, and prior to the rain coming, so that helped.”