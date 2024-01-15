Sycamore firefighters respond to vehicle fire outside apartments

A vehicle caught fire about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, outside a Stone Prairie apartment building on Sycamore's east side. Sycamore firefighters and police responded to the fire. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire outside an apartment building on the city’s east side Sunday night, and had to return to the area later after it caught fire again.

Details on what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured weren’t yet released as of Monday afternoon.

When reached, staff at the Sycamore Fire Department deferred questions to department leadership for further comment. Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore could not be reached immediately on Monday afternoon.

Sycamore police and fire crews responded to the vehicle fire about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Police were the first to arrive to the area of the 1100 block of Jenny Drive in Sycamore and began to evacuate the building closest to the vehicle fire.

Sycamore firefighters arrived shortly after and used a hose to staunch the flames. Thick smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle as crews worked in the subzero temperatures with wind chills in negative 20s to fight the fire. The temperature at the time was about 12 degrees below zero.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The fire was brought under control by about 8 p.m. Crews had to be called back to the vehicle about 9:10 p.m., however, since the fire caught again. Firefighters could be seen dumping snow into the vehicle and using a hose again to put out the flames.

This story could be updated with more information.