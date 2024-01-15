Check out this reader photo of Sunday’s sundog in Malta

Check out this photo of a rare “sundog” sighting captured by Daily Chronicle reader Heidi Wright of Malta Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo provided by Heidi Wright)

A sundog occurs when bright spots of light circle the sun, caused by ice crystals, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun spots are located about 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The color gradient can go from red hues seen closest to the sun, to blue outside of the sundog.

The weekend’s frigid subzero temperatures across DeKalb County made for the perfect opportunity to capture this phenomenon.