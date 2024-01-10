Genoa woman hospitalized after two-car crash on Peace Road

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A 44-year-old Genoa woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a weather-related two-car crash on Peace Road in Sycamore Township, authorities said.

The woman was the driver of a tan Mercury Marquis and was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with a leg injury, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

Her injury is not life-threatening, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 5 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic crash at the intersection of Peace and Brickville roads. The report said a car was on its side in a ditch along Peace Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mercury was traveling southwest on Peace Road when its driver lost control near Brickville Road.

After sliding sideways down the road, the Mercury collided with a silver Toyota FJ that had been traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old man from DeKalb, did not suffer any injuries.

Sullivan said deputies helped the DeKalb man get home.

The news release did not specify which vehicle had rolled onto its side, and Sullivan said further details were unclear.

The Genoa woman was cited by the sheriff’s office for driving too fast for road conditions and improper lane use. Sullivan said speed and snowy weather were factors in the crash.

DeKalb County saw several inches of snow fall since Monday, including between 1 and 4 inches in places.

“I think it was a combination of going too fast around that curve, and it could have been a little slick at times on that area,” Sullivan said. “The [DeKalb County] Highway Department did a great job clearing the snow off from last night, but you still need to drive with caution during the winter time or after any amount of snow.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash site. Sullivan said Peace Road was not closed as a result of the crash for any notable amount of time Wednesday morning.

“Traffic was still flowing,” he said. “I believe they may have had to shut it down just for a brief second to get the vehicles out of there with the tow trucks.”