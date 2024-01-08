DeKalb County school closures, remote learning days announced

Shaw Local file photo – School Bus at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – With significant snowfall on the way, DeKalb County area school districts are taking precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

Forecasts indicate almost a foot of snow is predicted to hit portions of northern Illinois beginning Monday night and lasting thorugh early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning was issued for the region including DeKalb County from 8 p.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday.

DeKalb County school officials said they’ll continue to monitor weather patterns ahead of Wednesday.

DeKalb District 428

In DeKalb School District 428, students are expected to participate in an e-learning day on Tuesday, according to a Monday announcement on the district’s first day back after winter break.

Rita Elliott, the district’s communications manager, said the district believes it made the right call.

“This is our first e-learning day, as defined in our e-learning guidance for families, since returning to classrooms full-time following the pandemic,” Elliott said. “It is not the same as the remote learning that took place during the pandemic, but it does allow us to implement an asynchronous e-learning protocol for emergency days while ensuring the safety of our students and staff due to weather, like what we are expecting in the next 24 hours. This helps keep students learning and engaged as we start this semester.”

All DeKalb schools and district buildings will remain closed throughout the day. Students are advised to access their coursework using their Chromebook provided by the district.

Students will receive instruction from their teachers, in accordance with e-learning guidance set forth by the district, according to the district.

Lessons may be pushed out through Google Classroom, Canvas platforms for grades 2-12 or communicated by teachers, according to the district. Students in Pre-K through Grade 1 are expected receive learning packets or activities.

DeKalb schools also canceled after-school activities Monday evening. According to its website, the district has canceled sporting competitions, including those held home and away.

Genoa-Kingston District 424

In Genoa-Kingston School District 424, all students will have a snow day on Tuesday as school officials have canceled classes for the day, according to a district announcement.

That means all students will make up the time missed on Feb. 19.

This story will be updated.