Teen charged with murder in Sycamore High School senior’s stabbing back in court

Kaleb D. McCall, 17, of Sycamore, shown in this undated Shaw Local file photo, was stabbed to death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo provided by Scott McCall)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore teenager charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his classmate Kaleb McCall was back in court Wednesday for a status hearing, where his attorney spoke of Snapchat photos obtained by subpoena.

The 16-year-old teenager – who authorities have not publicly identified because he is a minor – appeared via Zoom in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen from River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet. He’s been held there since his arrest following the Sept. 7 stabbing just blocks from downtown Sycamore. His mother also was on the call with him.

McCall was a Sycamore High School senior.

Pedersen granted the Daily Chronicle limited access to the hearings.

Jim Ryan, the teen’s attorney, told the judge he’d received some Snapchat messages that were subpoenaed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office in reference to the case. Prosecutor Roger Smith told Pedersen he would share the remaining collected evidence with Ryan.

A followup hearing is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 31.

A potential transfer from the juvenile facility also is under discussion, court officials said. An update is expected Jan. 31.

Police have alleged the 16-year-old male teenager stabbed to death McCall, 17, after an alleged disagreement between two groups of area youth, many of whom witnessed the attack.

At 6:10 p.m. Sept. 7, Sycamore police were called regarding a fight near Elm and Somonauk streets, before the stabbing occurred, Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters previously said.

McCall was inside a car with other teenagers headed to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Winters said. Investigators later learned the stabbing occurred about a block away, near Maple and Elm streets, Winters said.

Some of the teenagers with McCall started driving him to the hospital, only to realize the “seriousness” of his wounds and pulled over to call 911, Winters has said. Paramedics tried to help McCall, who was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old teenager was charged on Sept. 11 with multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and armed violence, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office.

Community members and loved ones mourned McCall, who they remembered as kind, funny and hardworking. McCall’s obituary said he enjoyed bonfires, skateboarding, fishing, playing video games and being with friends.