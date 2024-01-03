DeKalb area businesses that shuttered for good in 2023

Blu Door Decor, 235 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb, seen here Thursday, July 6, 2023 has announced its impending closure. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb saw a number of businesses close in 2023, as owners announced retirements, plans to find more stable income, spend time with family or consolidate operations.

Among those was Byers Brewing Company, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, with its owners announcing late in December that they intended to close about Jan. 31 or when the establishment’s taproom runs out of beer. The Byers family had previously cited financial constraints, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Here’s a look at some of those announcements and why the establishments are no longer:

Herbal Embers

Herbal Embers, a downtown DeKalb shop known for its creative herbs and crafts, went out of business at the end of July.

The shop’s owner, Daniel Watkins, told the Daily Chronicle his decision to close was due to an interest in attaining a more mainstream job, as well as family needs.

July 31 marked Herbal Embers’ final day in business at 161 E. Lincoln Highway.

Herbal Embers is seen Monday, July 31, 2023 at 161 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Blu Door Decor

In July, the home goods store Blu Door Decor closed.

The establishment, 235 E. Lincoln Highway, shuttered its shop July 22. Its owner, Jana Nowak, said while she loved the store, she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Blu Door Decor had called downtown DeKalb its home the past six years.

Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson

In December, Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson announced that it is shuttering its DeKalb location at 969 N. Peace Road.

In doing so, the ownership is consolidating operations with the nearby Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles.

Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson’s final day of serving patrons from DeKalb was Dec. 15.

Wired Nutrition

In October, Wired Nutrition in DeKalb went out of business.

The establishment, 830 W. Lincoln Highway, had called The Junction Shopping Center in DeKalb its home for almost five years.

Wired Nutrition’s final day of serving patrons from DeKalb was Oct. 31.

The Hillside Restaurant in DeKalb Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Hillside will soon be closing its doors after 68 years in business. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Hillside Restaurant

In March, Hillside Restaurant served its last meal, putting an end to a nearly 70-year legacy for the downtown DeKalb establishment, 121 N. Second St.

Owners Gavin and Mary Wilson originally took ownership of the restaurant in 1989, but the establishment had been serving the community since 1955. The Wilsons retired in March, prompting the closure.

Hillside Restaurant’s final day was March 4.