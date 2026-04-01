Illinois Extension directly served more than 25,400 people in Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties in 2025

Happy to share their expertise are volunteer Master Gardeners, part of the University of Illinois Extension. 2025 (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Illinois Extension published its 2025 Annual Impact Report, documenting how the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s community education network served three counties through youth development, agriculture education and community wellness programs.

In 2025, Illinois Extension served Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties with nearly 70 people reached daily. That’s 25,447 people total. Over 13,000 of them were 4-H members.

The organization’s volunteers donated $353,772 worth of time. Local leaders received education resources on government and policy. Forty-five partnerships brought nutrition education to low-income families through SNAP-Ed.

Illinois Extension in Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties recently published its 2025 Annual Impact Report, showcasing the impact made in 2025. (Photo Provided By Illinois Extension)

The statewide impact is even larger: 831,000 program attendees across Illinois, with an economic return of 10-to-1 on investment.

“While our impact numbers are impressive, we all know that they don’t tell the full story,” Marilu Andon, director serving all three counties, said in a news release. “The real work is in the people we can reach because of our presence in the community.”

Perry Harlow is an example. He credits 4-H with shaping his entire path – professionally and personally.

“4-H didn’t just teach me skills,” Harlow said. “It forged the courage to stand alone for what I believe in, a strength that has become my compass in every professional challenge I face. The confidence to be the lone voice of integrity in a room full of doubt is the greatest career asset 4-H ever gave me, and it’s the one that defines my leadership every single day.”

The Extension’s work spans youth development, agriculture education, community wellness and horticulture programming.

The organization is part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s land-grant mission – connecting university research directly to local communities.

In 2025, Extension delivered 249 educational sessions per week statewide. Its web pages received 9.4 million views. Local 4-H members submitted over 2,000 fair exhibits.

The full 2025 Annual Impact Report is available at go.illinois.edu/impactgkw. For information on supporting Illinois Extension locally or statewide, visit go.illinois.edu/give-gkw.