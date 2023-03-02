Hillside Restaurant in DeKalb to close after nearly 70 years: ‘It’s quite humbling’

The Hillside Restaurant owner Gavin Wilson (right) talks to regulars Vincent Boone and Vicki Erwin, of DeKalb, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at eatery in DeKalb. Hillside will soon be closing its doors after 68 years in business. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

“It’s quite humbling to see how many people were aware and how much it meant to them. It’s nice that we had the chance to do it this way and be able to see people a couple weeks before we close.”

— Gavin Wilson, Hillside Restaurant co-owner