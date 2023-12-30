Power restored to Sycamore homes after car vs. pole crash

The intersection of Airport Road and Illinois Route 64 shown here at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. More than 500 Sycamore residents are without power as of about 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, after a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole along Airport Road near the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – More than 500 Sycamore residents were without power for a portion of Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole along Airport Road near the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, authorities said.

A single vehicle struck a utility pole south of Hillside Road along Airport Road on Sycamore’s southeast side Saturday afternoon, dispatchers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said.

Emergency vehicles could be seen headed down Illinois Route 64 and Airport Road past the Sycamore Park District’s Sports Complex around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Power was out at the entire Stone Prairie rental community, along with residences in the area surrounding the crash site as of about 3 p.m., officials said.

At 3:37 p.m. Saturday, 533 Sycamore residents were reportedly without power, which was estimated to be restored around 5 p.m., according to ComEd’s outage map.

Power was restored shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

ComEd reported the probable cause of the outage was a vehicle crash nearby.

This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. with power outage updates from ComEd.