DeKalb County soliciting bids for senior tax levy funds

DeKalb County Government sign in front of the Legislative Center in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKalb County is soliciting bids from providers of services to DeKalb County seniors for the use of grant year 2025 senior tax levy funds.

The DeKalb County Board has restricted the use of the funds to prevent the premature institutionalization of seniors. Keeping seniors out of expensive nursing homes and hospitals results in aggregate cost savings for taxpayers, according to a news release.

The request for bids application is available online and can be obtained through the DeKalb County website under the “Invitation to Bid” section at dekalbcounty.org/government/invitation-to-bid.

Requests for bids are due by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

The voters of DeKalb County approved a 0.025% tax levy by referendum in 1997. The county government expects to collect and distribute about $479,000 generated by this levy.

Grant year 2024 funds were awarded for services provided by 10 agencies: Barb City Manor, DeKalb County Community Gardens, Elder Care Services, Family Service Agency, Fox Valley Older Adult Services, Hope Haven, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Opportunity House, Prairie State Legal Services and Voluntary Action Center.

For information, contact DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Executive Director Deanna Cada at 815-899-4960 or dcada@dekalbcounty.org.