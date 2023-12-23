Mela’s Boutique and Alteration in DeKalb specializes in formal wear for special occasions

Mela's Boutique & Alteration is seen Dec. 19, 2023 at 659 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Manuela Cabral has been altering clothes for years, mostly from home.

So when the opportunity arose to set up her own retail spot in downtown DeKalb, she knew she had to take it.

The DeKalb resident said she is hoping to fill a void with Mela’s Boutique and Alteration at 659 E. Lincoln Highway, a shop downtown specializing in formal wear for special occasions.

“I did not see anything here the same,” Cabral said. “[There’s] nothing for these kind of dresses – birthdays, First Communions, quinceañeras.”

On Dec. 3, Mela’s Boutique and Alteration made for the latest addition to the downtown DeKalb business scene to open its doors to patrons.

Cabral said she imports all the formal wear on display throughout the store and is able to alter the clothes to fit most body types.

Manuela’s daughter, Marlene Rivera, 17, said patrons appear to be pleased with what she offers.

“Everyone’s had a good experience who’s come in and will always leave happy,” Rivera said, adding that her mother is very good at what she does.

“She made my First Communion dress and my sister’s prom dress,” Rivera said.

Cabral said she learned the basics of how to do alterations while in Mexico.

Among other accessories, the shop sells corsages, party favors, rosaries, Bibles and candles for First Communions.

Rivera said the shop strives to offer formal wear at an affordable selling point.

“It depends on what it is, but I think it varies,” Cabral said. “I think they’re pretty affordable compared to places that we’ve seen.”

The store’s hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shop is closed Wednesdays.