Two new solar farms approved in Shabbona

The DeKalb County Board approved a pair of special use permit requests for a couple of 5-megawatt solar gardens in Shabbona township on Dec. 13, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A company seeking to build two of 2-megawatt Solar Gardens in Shabbona Township recently got the projects approved by the DeKalb County Board, but not everyone was onboard.

In two subsequent 19-2 votes, the DeKalb County Board approved two special use permits requested by Shabbona-Fitzgerald Solar for the creation of two solar gardens on the north side of Preserve Road, approximately 1500 feet east of University Road.

Jerry Osland, a Republican from District 12 and Benjamin Haier, a Democrat from District 5, voted against each of the ordinances.

Osland said there are several different reasons he wasn’t in favor of approving the permits necessary for the projects to continue, but his primary reason centered on nuclear power.

“They’re making these little, mini nuclear power plants,” Osland said. “And I really think that’s the direction we should go. Obviously the governor thinks so, and state representatives thinks so.”

This month Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that lifted a 36-year-old moratorium on new nuclear power plants. Small nuclear reactors that produce fewer than 300 megawatts of power – the kind Olsand spoke of – will be allowed to operate in the state starting January 2026.

Osland said he thinks DeKalb County farm land shouldn’t be utilized for solar energy production when nuclear energy is anticipated to roll out in the near future.

“I really think that’s something we should consider, and not wasting this good farmland,” Osland said.

According to county documents, the county had previously approved the projects in 2019 but the solar gardens were not selected to be a part of the Illinois Shines Program, the state solar’s energy initiative.

The request was brought forth again in 2022 because the projects were approved into the state program, and the builders needed renewed county approved. Those special use permits were granted in 2022 on the condition building permits for the project would be sought within 18 months of the county’s approval. No building permits were submitted before the expiration date, however.

Since those requests, the state has restricted how and when a county can deny a special use request for solar and wind farms.