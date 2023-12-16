New Sycamore fundraiser tips off Tuesday

SYCAMORE – A new fundraiser created to benefit the Spartan Food Pantry will tip off Tuesday with a basketball game between the Sycamore police and fire departments and Sycamore School District 427 staff.

The cost of entry to the exhibition game, which will start at 6:30 p.m. inside Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail, is a donation to the Spartan Food Pantry – a food pantry open to families of District 427 students every other Wednesday.

“It’s Sycamore staff – our school district staff – against Sycamore police and fire just to raise donations for a food pantry. So [we’re] keeping it all local,” Sycamore Assistant Superintendent Nick Reineck said. “The police department approached us about this.”

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said his department does community-focused events throughout the year and is happy to see the creation of a new one.

He said Detective Ryan Nicholson, who regularly plays basketball at a local gym, was the man behind the idea.

“I think it’s a great idea because, again, it helps people in the community in need, especially this time of year when it comes to food. But it’s just one of the events that officers do,” Winters said. “You know, the goal is really to support the community. It supports us, and makes sure that we see them as our community as they see us as their police officers, and we just get to know each other better. And the side benefit is that a good charity benefits from it.”

Cash donations will be accepted at the door Tuesday. The fundraiser also will accept a variety of other nonperishable items including:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

Baby shampoo

Bar soap

Shower gel

Trash bags

Dog and cat food/treats

Reineck said during Tuesday’s District 427 board meeting that he hopes the initiative can be turned into another annual Sycamore tradition.

“It should be fun and for a good cause, so anyone’s invited to come out,” Reineck said. “Hopefully over time we turn this into a big community event to help out our local families.”