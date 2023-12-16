IC rolls past DePue: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 15, 2023

Boys Basketball

Indian Creek 54, DePue 31: At DePue, IC built a 39-10 halftime lead and never looked back in winning the Little Ten Conference road game. Landen Schrader led the Timberwolves with 10 points as nine different players scored for IC (9-3, 3-1).

Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Hiawatha 32: At Kirkland, Landon Roop poured in 21 points to lead the Royals in the Little Ten Conference win. Tyler Smith added 16 points and six rebounds and Martin Ledbetter hauled in eight boards to go with 12 points for HBR (8-4, 3-0). Aidan Cooper had 12 points for the Hawks (3-9, 2-2).

Girls Basketball

Aurora Central Catholic 62, Kaneland 56: At Aurora, Lexi Schueler led the Knights with 22 points in the nonconference contest. Kendra Brown added 12 points and Sam Kerry 11 for Kaneland (8-4).

Amboy 45, Hinckley-Big Rock 34: At Hinckley, Raven Wagner and Anna Hermann had 10 points each to lead the Royals in the nonconference contest against the Clippers. HBR is now 8-5 overall.

Sycamore 54, Winnebago 24: At Sycamore, Lexi Carlsen scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win. Monroe McGhee added 10 points and five rebounds while Quinn Carrier had eight points and five rebounds.