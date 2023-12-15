A Date with Dignity event set for Saturday in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Breakroom and Friends will hold A Date with Dignity winter necessities distribution for families to learn about various resources.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can visit learn about various available resources. The event also features activities, gift stations, guest speakers and pampering stations. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

The speakers include:

10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: The Breakroom and Friends, welcome.

10:45 to 11 a.m.: Dynamic Teacher Dynamic Students, building literacy skills to empower youth.

11:15 to 11:30 a.m.: Brightpoint, early childhood family support services.

11:45 a.m. to noon: Birth To Five Families, early childhood education gaps.

12:15 to 12:30 p.m.: David Hahns,family financial literacy.

12:45 to 1 p.m.: DeKalb first responders, winter safety.

For information, call 815-242-0407 or email TheBreakroom1865@gmail.com.