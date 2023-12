Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a holiday open house Friday for patrons to celebrate the season.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. It’s free, open to the public and will feature adult and children’s activities, and festive photo opportunities. Holiday treats will be served. Carolers will perform seasonal music.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org.