Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform Christmas concert in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform its 22nd annual Christmas Concert directed by Cory Ellis and Dave Lehman.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Boutell Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The concert is free and handicapped-accessible. Parking is available in lots 3, 4, and 14.

“A Vaughn Williams Christmas,” by Douglas E. Wagner, is a medley that combines three carols. Chris M. Bernotas’ “A Hanukkah Festival” is an arrangement that features three Hanukkah songs. “Low, How A Rose Ee’r Blooming” is a brass ensemble arrangement by band member Alex Wilson.

“In The Bleak Midwinter,” arranged by Robert W. Smith, is a song that goes from a single voice to a climax. James D. Ployhar’s “Adeste Fideles” is a popular hymn. “Old Brenton Carol,” by Gustav Holst, is a melody scored as a serene carol.

J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” is one of his most recognizable melodies. “March of the Toys/Toyland,” arranged by Victor Herbert, features some of the best secular music for holiday concerts. Henry Selick’s “Nightmare Before Christmas,” with music and lyrics by Danny Elfman, includes sinister music. Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” was written during a heatwave in July 1946.

The band is supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprising volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.