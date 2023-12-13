Kishwaukee College to offer seven spring short-term training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s continuing education department will offer seven short-term training programs during the spring 2024 semester.

The classes are available in person, online, and in hybrid formats, according to a news release.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allows students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Attendees need the internet and computer access for online programs. Some programs include a clinical component or an externship.

The spring short-term training programs include:

Appliance Repair Technician:

Dental Assistant: Jan. 22 through April 19 online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dental hygienists and dentists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: Jan. 22 though May 3 online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy Technician: Jan. 22 through April 5 in-person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to transport, collect, handle, and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. In-person practice and instruction will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience is being offered from March 18 through April 5 at a local hospital.

Real Estate Broker Pre-License: Jan. 23 through April 4 online. Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions such as establishing escrow accounts, marketing homes, and working to ensure legal and fair transactions.

Sterile Processing Technician: Jan. 22 through April 26 online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians clean, decontaminate, assemble, process, store, sterilize, and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

Veterinary Assistant: Jan. 22 through June 14 online lecture and in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are veterinary staff members trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on injured and sick animals. In-person labs will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Ashton Animal Clinic in Ashton. A clinical experience is being offered from May 20 through June 14 at a local animal hospital.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.