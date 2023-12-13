Elder Care Services to draw raffle for Wagon of Wishes

DeKALB – Elder Care Services of DeKalb County’s Adult Protection Services will host a Wagon of Wishes raffle Friday to support its APS Department.

The raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. on Facebook live, according to a news release.

Participants can a wagon full of Christmas gifts. The gifts include puzzles, snow spinner sleds, arts and crafts, a lunch box set, board games, dolls, interactive educational toys, Legos, a Cocomelon sing-along book, an inflatable basketball hoop, a pair of Beats Solo 3 headphones and a crystal Christmas tree.

Tickets cost $10 and are nonrefundable. To buy tickets, visit ecsdekalb.org/wagonofwishes/, Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, or an APS workers.

The APS Department helps old and vulnerable adults remain safe in their homes and protects them from abuse and exploitation.

For information, visit ecsdekalb.org/wagonofwishes/.