Genoa is getting a Taco Bell in 2024

Genoa City Manager Alyssa Seguss, Fourth Ward Alderman Gary Roca, Mayor Jonathon Brust, Taco Bell Director of Operations Tim Martens, Market Coach Cesar Almaras and Areas Coach Alejandra Maruri pose for a photo on Nov. 9, 2023, when the ground was broke for the Genoa Taco Bell location. (Provided by city of Genoa)

GENOA – Starting next year Genoa residents won’t have to drive 10 miles to get a Baja Blast, as Taco Bell recently broke ground on a new location in Genoa.

Taco Bell – the Yum! Brands fast food establishment that once used a Chihuahua as a mascot – is expected to open its first Genoa location in spring 2024 near the intersection of Routes 72 and 23.

Genoa Mayor Jonathon Brust, who’s been involved in city government for eight years, said he thinks the city has increasingly needed dining options with drive-thru services over the past decade.

“Since Genoa is located right along Route 72, which is a major, busy state highway, having drive-thru access is pretty important” Brust said. “So we’ve been looking and trying to find opportunities for either local business or franchises to come in and do business for the traffic that’s driving through Genoa on their way to work.”

Genoa City Manager Alyssa Seguss, Fourth Ward Alderman Gary Roca and Brust met with Taco Bell Director of Operations Tim Martens on Nov. 9 for the project’s ground breaking.

Seguss said city officials don’t know when the quick service restaurant will open, however Brust said he’s been told to expect staff to be ready to go as soon as the building is ready for them. New hires are expected to be trained at the Sycamore Taco Bell location ahead of grand opening in Genoa.

Brust said bringing a new restaurant to town has been a priority of his since he was elected to Genoa’s highest office in spring 2021. The ball really got rolling when Ampler Development LLC – a company that has developed numerous Taco Bells, including the Sycamore location – got in contact with him.

The city then worked with Ampler Development and a local landowner to broker a deal that would allow the creation of a Genoa Taco Bell location near McDonald’s, the only other true fast food establishment in the city.

“I think overall it’s a very positive feel right now, because it’s another option for lunch. It’s something that’s convenient for folks when they need something quick, and it’s also bringing in revenue from people that are not in Genoa but may not have time to stop and sit down in one of our great restaurants,” Brust said. “And we really only had McDonalds as our only drive-thru food option. Subway is a close second but they don’t have a drive-thru there, so this is filling a need that I think a lot of folks recognize. And so far feedback has been very positive from what I’ve heard.”