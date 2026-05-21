Ways to save getting top billing at McHenry Outdoor this summer

Becca Klutts hangs out with her daughter, Carrington, son, Asher, and family dog, Jetta, before the start of the “Twister” and “Twisters” double feature at the McHenry Outdoor Theater Friday, May 8. The theater will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

The big screen will equate with big savings at the McHenry Outdoor Theater this summer.

That’s the word from Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions at the Outdoor, located at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, east of McHenry.

“We know that in the world we’re living in right now, everything is expensive,” Cicero said. “We’re trying to give families a chance to do something fun together while also saving some cash.”

To that end, the seven-days-a-week portion of the season, starting Sunday, May 24, will feature specials including: $2 hot dogs on Sundays; the Reel Deal Pizza Meal on Mondays; and $15-per-car pricing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and, in some cases, Wednesdays.

Regular admission costs $15, or $10 per child ages 4 to 12 and is free for children 3 and younger. The Reel Deal Pizza Meal, available on Mondays, includes an extra-large Jexal’s pizza, four soft drinks, four boxes of popcorn, full carload admission and upgraded parking — all for $59.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, bring an entire carload in for $15. Carload pricing will extend to Project Popcorn Wednesdays for those who name the benefiting nonprofit at the gate. Doing so also will allocate $5 of the $15 admission fee to that nonprofit, Cicero said.

The Espinosa and Plancon families are among those looking forward to the Outdoor’s added ways to save. Season pass holders, Taylor and Steven Espinosa of Johnsburg and Rachel and Karl Plancon often meet at the theater.

Taylor and Steven Espinosa, introduced to one another by Rachel Plancon, had their first date at the Outdoor. These days, visits typically include their 8-year-old daughter, Rylee, 11-year-old son, Levi, and often their dog, Patch.

Taylor Espinosa said she is especially looking forward to the Monday night pizza deal.

“For basically the same price you’d pay for a family of four to get in on the weekend, you are getting the pizza, popcorn, drinks and upgraded parking,” she said. “That’s well worth it.”

The Plancons of McHenry typically have their two younger children, Donovan, 10, and Danika, 6, in tow when they arrive at the theater. Occasionally, their older son, Dominik, and their mixed lab, Duddley, also attend.

Both moms said they decorate their vehicle interiors with battery-powered strings of lights and bring along folding tables and chairs, card games, coloring books, air mattresses, blankets and more. Few entertainment options compare, as the kids can run and play freely in the large grassy area in front of the towering screen while the adults hang out playing cards or talking in the twilight.

“Being able to spend an entire evening, almost five hours together as a family without a big burden of cost is really great,” Taylor Espinosa said. “Our kids are always excited to go.”

This summer’s movie lineup includes anticipated blockbusters like “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Masters of the Universe” and “Toy Story 5” as well as “Minions & Monsters,” the live-action “Moana” movie and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Visit goldenagecinemas.com for showtimes and more.