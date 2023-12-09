Sycamore resident joins wealth management group

(Left to right); Eric Jones and Brianna Hook (Photo provided by The Hook Jones Group )

SYCAMORE – Sycamore resident Brianna Hook recently joined the Hook Jones Group – Baird Private Wealth Management.

Hook will work with Eric Jones, Baird CFP, out of Baird’s Elgin office, according to a news release.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University. Hook worked as an FNBO financial adviser for almost a decade. She lives in Sycamore with her husband and two children.

“Brianna is a valuable addition to our team. Her unwavering commitment to her clients and desire to give back to the community made her a perfect fit,” Jones said.

“Being part of a comprehensive wealth management team was an important factor in deciding to make the move to Baird,” Hook said. “With their regional tax, estate and insurance experts, we will be able to bring much more value and expertise to our clients and provide a better experience than I was previously able to.”

“We’re excited to have Brianna join our growing team. She and Eric have a strong commitment to their community and clients, and I know they will make a formidable team,” said Alex Bigelow, Baird’s Chicago-area market director.

The Hook Jones Group was created to make customized solutions to plan for clients’ lives. The group partners with relationship professionals to ensure they work together to achieve their clients’ goals.

Baird Private Wealth Management has served individuals, families, communities, institutions and businesses from more than 200 global offices by guiding investors through market cycles since 1919.

For information, visit hookjonesgroup.bairdwealth.com.