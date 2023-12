MALTA – Malta United Methodist Church will host its annual cookie walk to support its Capital Improvement Fund on Saturday.

The church, 201 E. Sprague St., Malta, will hold the cookie walk from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall, according to a news release.

Admission to the cookie walk is open to the public.

Attendees can choose from various homemade cookies and candy. The sweets will cost $8 a pound.

Malta United Methodist Church's cookie walk (Photo provided by Malta United Methodist Church )