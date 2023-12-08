December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Learn how to make candles at upcoming DeKalb workshops

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn how to make candles.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 in the library’s 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for adults.

Attendees can learn how to melt wax, add dye and decorate a candle holder. Supplies will be provided. The candles may need time to cure. Patrons will receive a phone call or email to pick up their candles. Due to limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.