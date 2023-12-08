Learn how to make candles at upcoming DeKalb workshops

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn how to make candles.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 in the library’s 309 Creative room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for adults.

Attendees can learn how to melt wax, add dye and decorate a candle holder. Supplies will be provided. The candles may need time to cure. Patrons will receive a phone call or email to pick up their candles. Due to limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.