Genoa-Kingston District 424 has its next superintendent

Chad Wagner will be the next Genoa-Kingston Community School District #424 Superintendent. (Provided by Genoa-Kingston Community School District #424)

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston School District 424 school board has appointed its next superintendent following the departure of his predecessor over the summer.

Chad Wagner, the superintendent of Elmwood Community School District #322, will become the superintendent of the Genoa-Kingston School District on July 1, 2024, according to a district news release.

“The reputation of Genoa-Kingston is one of academic excellence, strong community, and dedicated educators,” Wagner said in the release.

Wagner was not immediately available for additional comment Friday.

Former Genoa-Kingston Superintendent Brent O’Daniell left the district at the end of June, intending to work in central Illinois as superintendent of Beardstown Community School District 15, according to a March 2023 news release.

Griffin Powell – who previously served as interim superintendent for DeKalb School District 428 in 2020 – was tapped to be the Genoa-Kingston interim superintendent, but he stepped down in September amid health concerns.

Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Matt Cascio took over for Powell as the district’s interim superintendent, and is expected to remain in the role for the duration of the 2023-2024 school year.

Wagner will bring more than 25 years of education experience with him when he takes the helm of the school district ahead of the 2024–2025 school year.

Wagner has worked as a superintendent for 14 years, taught third, fifth and sixth grades and been the principal at an elementary and junior high school, according to a news release. He holds a doctorate degree from Aurora University and earned his superintendent certification at Illinois State University.

The Genoa–Kingston School District school board has not yet released information about the upcoming administrative transition but announced officials will communicate the next steps with the public as details are decided.

“I look forward to getting to know the incredible staff and working with them to achieve our mission of preparing students to excel and contribute to their community,” Wagner said in a school district news release.