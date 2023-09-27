Genoa-Kingston High School principal to be new interim superintendent

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston School District 424 announced Wednesday its interim superintendent is stepping down amid health concerns and Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Matt Cascio will next month take over to lead the district.

It’s the latest in a transition period for district schools as leaders look to replace former superintendent Brent O’Daniell, who left earlier this year.

O’Daniell resigned at the end of June before starting work with a different Illinois school district, and Griffin Powell was picked to serve as interim superintendent for the school district during the 2023-24 school year as the search continued for more longterm replacement. Powell previously served as interim superintendent for DeKalb School District 428 in 2020.

Cascio will begin his role Oct. 10.

Powell will step down from his office on Oct. 9 due to unforeseen health concerns, according to a Wednesday district news release. He told the district’s board it was a privilege to serve the community, and work alongside the staff in the school district. Tuesday night, the school board accepted Powell’s resignation and he endorsed their selection of Cascio as his replacement.

Cascio said he plans to continue the work Powell began.

“Powell’s leadership has been an asset and I look forward to continuing the great work he has started. In October, I will transition into the Interim Superintendent position and begin collaborating with staff across the district and community. We will continue to work towards our Strategic Plan goals and uphold our mission statement,” Cascio said in the district’s news release.

Cascio has been Genoa-Kingston High School principal since 2020. Under his leadership, graduation rates grew from 95% and 97%, according to district documents.

Administrative shuffle

As a result of Powell’s resignation, the Genoa-Kingston school board approved a complete reorganization of the school district’s administrative staff, officials said Wednesday.

Genoa Elementary School Principal Rhonda Andrews will become interim principal of Genoa-Kingston High School on Oct. 10. Kingston Elementary School Principal Stefanie Hill will become interim principal of Genoa Elementary School. First grade teacher Sandy Uecker will take over for Hill as interim principal of Kingston Elementary School.

Genoa-Kingston school board President Matt Krueger said the district has strong staff to pull from for the position shuffle. Plans for the vacant teaching position will be announced alongside the implementation of the staff reorganization on Oct. 10.

“We are proud to have a strong leadership team with the credentials to fill these roles for the remainder of the school year as we continue the search for our permanent Superintendent,” Krueger said.