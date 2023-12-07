DeKalb County History Center to host Holiday Open House Saturday

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will hold the open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, according to a news release. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a Holiday Open House Saturday to thank the community.

The history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will hold the open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Admission to the open house is free and open to the public.

The open house features craft activities, sugar cookie decorating, hot chocolate and cider. Attendees also can tour the “The History of DeKalb County in 100 Objects” exhibit. Donations will be accepted.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.