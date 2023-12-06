Little free library finds new home at J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's Little Free Library (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – A little free library recently was donated to the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb.

A little free library is a book exchange where people may come and take or leave books for free at pop-up locations around town.

The one at the homestead is located on the sidewalk near the homestead property off of West Lincoln Highway.

The little free library was made possible due to a generous donation made by J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center Board of Directors President Jan Devore.

“Jan has been our board president for a long time, many years,” said Jessi LaRue, executive director at J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center. “Her son-in-law and family made it as a gift for a her and she decided that the homestead was a good home for it, being as it’s kind of a second home for her, as well. We were happy to have family connection, as well. This will be here for a long time and a good way to honor all of her years of service to our Board of Directors, as well.”

LaRue said she would consider the little free library a success for J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center and its efforts to engage with the community.

“You kind of start to notice the books shuffle around a little bit,” she said. “It gets changed out. So, it’s being used.”