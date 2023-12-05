Project All-Stars aims to train DeKalb’s underserved youth in basics of MMA

Viktor Hammon, (left) 14, from Sycamore, and Dylan Cranden, from DeKalb, punch the heavy bag during a class Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Evolve MMA and Powerlifting in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – At Evolve Fitness and Training in DeKalb, area youth and young adults are getting the chance to learn mixed martial arts from a former local fighter.

Joe Judkins teaches MMA to DeKalb area youth as part of a new program dubbed Project All-Stars, focused on the fundamentals. Judkins partnered with combat sports athletes Mike Whelpley and Jake Waters to make the initiative possible.

The DeKalb native said he drew inspiration from his experiences with boxing and MMA to launch the program for the benefit of underserved youth in the community.

“We didn’t have a lot of money,” Judkins said. “We couldn’t always make the training fees for the month. That [stunk] not being able to do what you love. This is what I’m planning on doing with the community. I want kids from the lower-income neighborhoods to be able to train to stay off the streets. So, I’m offering them a deal. Pay whatever you can. Just get in here. Give me your blood, sweat and tears.”

Project All-Stars was piloted in November at Evolve Fitness and Training, 1690 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Additional training sessions are expected to get underway in December.

Judkins said the program is open to anyone and everyone who is interested in participating.

“I don’t care what your background is, what your political association is, what color, creed, gender, sex, whatever is,” Judkins said. “We’re all fighters here. There is no discrimination on anybody. You say you want to fight. You want to learn. You want to get into shape. Welcome to Evolve.”

Judkins has been trained in mixed martial arts since he was age 16. He’s also competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu submissions competitions and Muy Thai fights, along with wrestling and boxing matches.

“I’m well-versed in everything,” Judkins said. “I’m getting older now, and I have a family. I can’t really fight that much anymore. I can’t put the time and effort into it. But this is what I want to do. I want to give back to these kids and build the next generation of fighters.”

Sycamore resident Viktor Hammon, 14, was among several fighters who performed drills during a recent training session piloted by Project All-Stars at Evolve Fitness and Training.

“The adrenaline rush, it’s very hard to stay focused because of all the adrenaline,” Hammon said.

Hammon said he has found benefits to training in MMA.

“It makes me feel stronger,” Hammon said. “It gives me confidence.”

DeKalb resident Dylan Cranden, 27, caught his breath after a series of exercises during a training session recently.

“It’s a really good escape from everything,” Cranden said. “[I] kind of blow off some steam, learn some things, hang out with friends and just have a good time.”

Cranden said his favorite part about the program is easy to pinpoint.

“It’s always a nice experience to come in and learn something new and build a bond over it with people,” Cranden said.

Judkins stressed that the program is all about encouraging participants to become the best version of themselves.

“We’re not just a fight gym,” Judkins said. “We’re a fight family.”