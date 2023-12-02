DeKalb girls win DVC opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Girls basketball

DeKalb 51, Metea Valley 31: At Aurora, the Barbs opened play in the DuPage Valley Conference with a win against the Mustangs.

Brytasia Long and Olivia Schmerbach had 14 points each.

Genoa-Kingston 46, Oregon 16: At Oregon, the Cogs got 19 from Ally Poegel in the win behind four 3-pointers.

Lizzy Davis added eight for the Cogs (4-5, 1-1).

Boys basketball

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 53: At Sycamore, the Cavaliers erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth but the Spartans won in overtime.

Ben Larry scored 21 and Carter York 11 for the Spartans (3-2, 1-0) in the Interstate 8 opener.

Metea Valley 44, DeKalb 42: At Aurora, the Barbs fell in their DVC opener.

IMSA 56, Hiawatha 42: At Aurora, Hiathawa got 14 from Blake Weiegartz in the loss.

Earlville 59: Indian Creek 40: At Earlville, the Timberwolves dropped their Little 10 opener and fell to 4-2 on the year.

Late Thursday

Kaneland 50, Lake Forest 29: At Woodstock, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Jack Gruber, Josh Karther, Wyatt Yakle, Kyle Rogers, Jorge Hernandez and Nathan Lapitan record wins for the Knights.

Kaneland 40, Woodstock 39: At Woodstock, Cooper Yakle, Angelina Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Kyle Rogers, Caden Vanik and Apollo Gochis record wins.

Metea Valley 2,320, DeKalb 2,099: At Aurorathe Barbs’ girls bowling team fell in their first conference match. Senior Mackenzie Condon rolled four strikes in a row and sophomore Gabrielle Laws picked up her first split of the season.