The Country Store Thrift Shop opens in new location in DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating The Country Store Thrift Shop's new location with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Country Store Thrift Shop’s new location to its membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated The Country Store Thrift Shop joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 14, according to a news release.

The Country Store Thrift Shop, 842 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a volunteer-run store whose donations and proceeds help benefit Senior Service to allow for community programs.

For information, call 815-756-2378 or visit fsadekalbcounty.org/country-store-thrift-shop.